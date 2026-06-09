Suriya's 'Karuppu' OTT Release: Check Out the Streaming Date, Time and Platform Details

<p>The year's biggest Tamil box office phenomenon is all set to make its OTT debut. The fantasy action mega-blockbuster <em>Karuppu</em> will exclusively premiere on Prime Video globally on June 12. Directed by RJ Balaji, the movie stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in key roles.</p><p>The movie is backed by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures and Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music. The film will be available to audiences in over 200 countries in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, and as <em>Veerabhadrudu</em> in Telugu.</p>.<p><em>Karuppu</em> anchors Prime Video's blockbuster entertainment line-up celebrating the upcoming 10th anniversary of Amazon Prime Day in India this July.</p><p>The story of <em>Karuppu</em> follows the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu as he takes human form to fight corruption from within the legal system. Operating as a lawyer, he wages a battle against a rigged court system to protect everyday people from exploitation.</p><p>From <em>Jai Bhim</em> to <em>Soorarai Pottru</em>, Prime Video has long been the ultimate home for Suriya’s biggest hits. The streaming giant continues this winning streak with <em>Karuppu</em>, bringing fans a great cinema viewing experience loaded with larger-than-life storytelling.</p>.'Karuppu' movie review: Predictable, 'manufactured' tale.<p>“We are confident this fantasy action drama will entertain, engage, as well as inspire audiences as it makes its global streaming premiere on Prime Video on June 12,” said Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India.</p><p>Talking about the film, SR Prabhu, the producer, shared, “Karuppu celebrates the spirit of rooted storytelling while delivering the scale and emotion of a truly commercial entertainer. The unique blend of mythology, courtroom drama, action, and contemporary social themes gives the film a very distinct identity, brought to life by Suriya’s power-packed charisma and commanding screen presence."</p><p>"After a successful run at the box office, we are thrilled to partner with Prime Video to bring this incredible story to audiences across the country and around the world. We are confident that with the service’s incredible reach and access, <em>Karuppu</em> will enjoy the same blockbuster success on streaming that it enjoyed in theatres."</p>.<p>On <em>Karuppu</em>’s release on Prime Video, actor Suriya said, “I am truly humbled by the immense love and appreciation Karuppu has received at the box office. Now the movie is set for its streaming premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video from June 12. It is wonderful to see the continuous outpouring of love & response. Look forward to the OTT premiere as well.”</p><p>Since hitting theaters on May 15, Suriya’s <em>Karuppu</em> has achieved historic box office success, minting over 300 crores at the box office. The movie has officially emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in both Tamil cinema and Suriya's acting career.</p>