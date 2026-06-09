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Suriya's 'Karuppu' OTT Release: Check Out the Streaming Date, Time and Platform Details

The story of Karuppu follows the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu as he takes human form to fight corruption from within the legal system.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 07:57 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 07:57 IST
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