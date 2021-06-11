'Surroor 2021' title song review: Himesh Reshammiya is back with a potential chartbuster

Popular musician Himesh Reshammiya has unveiled the title song of his third and latest album Surroor 2021 much to the delight of fans. Here are the key takeaways from the music video, which has been directed by the 'Hit Machine' himself.

A pleasant throwback

Reshammiya made his debut as a playback singer with the title song of the popular movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, which emerged as a chartbuster. He consolidated his position with numbers such as Jhalak Dikhlaja (Aksar), Tera Mera Milna (Aap Kaa Surroor: The Movie) and Chakna (Namastey London). His voice had a distinct nasal feel, which helped him edge out the competition. He later experimented with his style receiving praise for songs such as Mann Ka Radio and Piya Jaise Ladoo. Surroor 2021 appears to be a celebration of the 'HR of old' as the title song begins on a 'nasal' note, which was once considered to be his trademark.

Classy lyrics

One of the main reasons for the popularity of Reshammiya's maiden album Aap Kaa Surroor was that it featured songs with strong lyrics. The Naam Hai Tera track for example featured the phrase 'surkh deewaron'. Similarly, the Tu Yaad Na Aaye hit the right notes with the 'har zarre mein tujhko paaya' line. Surroor 2021's title track is no exception as it strikes a chord with relatable phrases like 'aakon mein hai noor tera'.



A new face



Aap Ka Surroor: The Album served as an unofficial launchpad for several new artistes. Minissha Lamba, for example, appeared in the Tera Surroor video essaying the role of HR's love interest. She later acted in several films with Bachna Ae Haseeno and the critically-acclaimed Well Done Abba being the pick of the lot.

Similarly, Deepika Padukone and Tollywood actor Sonal Chauhan were part of the Naam Hai Tera Tera and Samjho Na, respectively. Surroor 2021 too apparently follows a similar trend as the title song's video features aspiring actor Uditi Singh as the 'Surroor Girl'.

The perfect combo

HR, received praise for 'funky' party numbers such as Jhalak, Hookah Bar and Why Does It Happen In Love?. The title track of Surroor 2021 is set in a similar space and features foot-tapping music, which caters to the younger audience. The initial portions of the song, at the same time, have shades of his popular Afsana Banake track making it a rare mix of freshness and nostalgia.