Survival takes centre stage in heart-pounding trailer of 'Joram'

Zee Studios, in collaboration with Makhijafilm, is set to captivate audiences with their latest offering, Joram. The intense and realistic survival thriller, starring acclaimed actors Manoj Bajpayee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Smita Tambe, is scheduled for release on December 8.

The heart-pounding trailer introduces audience to a never-before-seen rustic avatar of Manoj Bajpayee, portraying a father on the run, navigating through life's challenges with a baby strapped to him. Director Devashish Makhija weaves a tale of an outcast fighting for survival, promising to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Manoj Bajpayee, lead star of the film added, "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Joram’. The film has really pushed boundaries in all aspects. I am thankful to Zee and Devashish for believing in me. We’re really overwhelmed by the response we have got so far and I’m very excited for everyone to watch the trailer because it really offers you a glimpse of what’s to come.”

Joram is a collaboration between Zee Studios and Makhijafilm, marking a milestone in impactful storytelling. The gripping trailer is now available for viewing, offering a glimpse into the intense and suspenseful world of Joram.