Susan Sarandon dropped by talent agency after remarks on Gaza war

Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon was dropped by United Talent Agency after comments she made at a recent pro-Palestinian rally drew criticism online.

An agency spokesperson, Richard Siklos, confirmed Tuesday that Sarandon was no longer represented by the agency but declined to elaborate. Efforts to reach Sarandon for comment were not immediately successful. Her separation from the agency was reported earlier by The New York Post.

Sarandon was dropped after making remarks at a rally in New York City last week.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” she said at the rally, where she called for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, according to a video published by The Post.

Those remarks were criticized on social media; a former speechwriter for Israel’s delegation to the United Nations said on the X platform, formerly Twitter, that she had interpreted Sarandon’s remark as implying that Jews “have it coming — that we don’t deserve to live free from harassment and assault.” The Post characterized her remarks as an “anti-Jewish rant” in a headline.

Sarandon said at the rally that being critical of Israel should not be considered antisemitic. “There’s a terrible thing that’s happened where antisemitism has been confused with speaking up against Israel,” Sarandon said. “I am against antisemitism. I am against Islamophobia.”