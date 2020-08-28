Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions actress Rhea Chakraborty for close to 10 hours

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday grilled actor-model Rhea Chakraborty, the live-in partner of Sushant Singh Rajput, for several hours confronting her with the evidence that the premier agency collected over the past week in Mumbai.

The 28-year-old Rhea appeared at the DRDO & IAF guest house at Santacruz, the camp office of the CBI team in Mumbai.

Her brother Showik too was grilled by the CBI team.

Rhea was questioned for close to 10 hours by the CBI, and she is now expected to be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Sushant, Rhea and Showik were partners in Vividrage Rhealityx Private Limited, a company that they floated.

While Rhea stayed with Sushant in the duplex flat in Mount Blanc building at Carter Road in Bandra, Showik was a regular visitor.

On the other hand, Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani was grilled separately at CBI’s Western Region office at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

The statement of Rhea, Showik and Pithani had earlier been recorded by the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Since the time the CBI started off the investigation, Pithani had been grilled on a daily basis along with cook Neeraj Singh and house-help Dipesh Sawant.

The statement of Pithani is extremely crucial, and he will be able to tell the story before 8 June, when Rhea left the house and Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh joined in 13 June, when the latter left to what happened on 14 June, when Sushant was found dead.

Rhea had claimed that she was not keeping well and she was asked by Sushant to go to her parent’s house – but she insisted that Mitu come and stay with the actor.

The CBI has separately grilled Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and cook Keshav Bachner.

When Rhea entered the CBI camp office, she carried with her documents pertaining to her bank accounts, transaction details and property papers.

She also carried with her details related to the consultation papers and appointments related to therapy sessions of Sushant, who was facing mental health issues.

The CBI will now be calling the psychiatrists and psychotherapists to record their statement.