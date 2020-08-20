Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team lands in Mumbai

A day after the Supreme Court gave its formal nod for a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team of the apex investigation agency landed in Mumbai on Thursday.

The team leaders are expected to meet Mumbai Police officials on Friday.

The CBI has registered a case based on the complaint filed by Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh with the Patna police, in which he had blamed the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her family and associates for the death of his son and swindling his money.

After Rajput's death on 14 June, Mumbai's Bandra police station had registered an FIR and commenced inquiry under section 174 of the CrPC under which they have recorded 56 statements.

The Bandra police station has recorded statements of Sanjana Sanghi, Rajput's co-star in "Dil Bechara", actor Mahesh Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Salman Khan’s former manager Reshma Shetty, Aditya Chopra, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, the production house owned by Karan Johar, among others.

In a separate Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, the regional office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded statements of a dozen including Chakraborty, her brother Showik and father Indrajit. Apart from them, Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, Rhea’s ex-manager Shruti Modi, his personal staff Ritesh Mewati and Dipesh Sawant, Rajput's sister Mitu Singh, his chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah and Rajput’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani were also questioned by the ED.

The CBI will seek the statements before issuing summons to people and recording evidence.

The statements of Rajput's father and his sisters given to Mumbai police, too, would be significant in the investigations.