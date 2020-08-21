SSR case: 'CBI team should undergo Covid-19 test'

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team should undergo Covid-19 test, says Maharashtra minister

  Aug 21 2020
Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday said the CBI team that arrived in Mumbai to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case should undergo a Covid-19 test.

The CBI team reached the metropolis on Thursday evening. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that it has been exempted from home quarantine.

"The CBI officers will be staying in Mumbai and meeting several people. They should undergo antigen test as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of coronavirus," the Relief and Rehabilitation Minister said.

"The state government should take precaution and the CBI should also follow the Covid-19 safety rules," the Congress leader added.

A BMC official earlier said that the central investigation agency had applied for exemption from the home quarantine rule.

The civic body had quarantined Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari earlier this month after his arrival to oversee probe in the actor's death case.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide, to the CBI.

Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

