SSR case: I will cooperate with the CBI, NCB, says Rhea

Sushant Singh Rajput case: I will cooperate with the CBI, NCB, says Rhea

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 27 2020, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 23:00 ist
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (C) arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office within the scope of the investigation of the suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai on August 7, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

On a day of hectic developments, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s father and brother were grilled by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, respectively, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team from New Delhi has landed in Mumbai and has commenced investigations into the fresh drug-angle that has surfaced. The CBI is also set to summon Rhea Chakraborty.

The CBI questioned Rhea’s brother Showik at the DRDO and IAF guest house, while their father Lt Col (retd) Dr Indrajit Chakraborty was taken to Axis Bank’s Vakola branch to check his bank locker and document and then questioned by the ED.

The CBI is cross-questioning Showik with the statements of Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and househelp Dipesh Sawant.

Besides being Rhea’s brother, he was also Sushant’s friend and business partner — a director of Rhealityx Private Limited.

Based on the FIR filed by the late actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh in Patna – that has been taken over by the CBI, the ED, that is part of the probe team, is investigating the missing Rs 15 crore which Rhea Chakraborty and her kin are accused of siphoning off.

I will cooperate: Rhea

Rejecting all charges levelled by Sushant’s family, Rhea Chakraborty said she has and would cooperate with all agencies.

“I have been questioned by the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate…I will cooperate with the CBI whenever they call…and now I am hearing that the Narcotics Control Bureau will also question me…I will cooperate with them,” Rhea told a private TV channel on Thursday.

“There has been a campaign against me…will I not get a chance to prove my innocence?” she asked, adding that it has affected her family and her mother Sandhya was on the verge of being admitted to a hospital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea Chakraborty
CBI
ED
NCB

What's Brewing

Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links

Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links

'Just 24% of Indian households have internet facility'

'Just 24% of Indian households have internet facility'

Coronavirus found in toilet of a vacant flat

Coronavirus found in toilet of a vacant flat

Xiaomi Redmi 9 with dual-camera, big battery launched

Xiaomi Redmi 9 with dual-camera, big battery launched

 