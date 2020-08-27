Sushant Singh Rajput case: I will cooperate with the CBI, NCB, says Rhea

On a day of hectic developments, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s father and brother were grilled by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, respectively, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team from New Delhi has landed in Mumbai and has commenced investigations into the fresh drug-angle that has surfaced. The CBI is also set to summon Rhea Chakraborty.

The CBI questioned Rhea’s brother Showik at the DRDO and IAF guest house, while their father Lt Col (retd) Dr Indrajit Chakraborty was taken to Axis Bank’s Vakola branch to check his bank locker and document and then questioned by the ED.

The CBI is cross-questioning Showik with the statements of Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and househelp Dipesh Sawant.

Besides being Rhea’s brother, he was also Sushant’s friend and business partner — a director of Rhealityx Private Limited.

Based on the FIR filed by the late actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh in Patna – that has been taken over by the CBI, the ED, that is part of the probe team, is investigating the missing Rs 15 crore which Rhea Chakraborty and her kin are accused of siphoning off.

I will cooperate: Rhea

Rejecting all charges levelled by Sushant’s family, Rhea Chakraborty said she has and would cooperate with all agencies.

“I have been questioned by the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate…I will cooperate with the CBI whenever they call…and now I am hearing that the Narcotics Control Bureau will also question me…I will cooperate with them,” Rhea told a private TV channel on Thursday.

“There has been a campaign against me…will I not get a chance to prove my innocence?” she asked, adding that it has affected her family and her mother Sandhya was on the verge of being admitted to a hospital.