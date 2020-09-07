Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea appears before NCB for second day

Bollywood actor and model Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Narcotic Control Bureau for the second day in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the death case of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Monday.

On Sunday, she was grilled for over six hours and asked to appear again on Monday.

Rhea was questioned about her relationship with Sushant, the late actor’s habit of smoking marijuana, from where he or she procured that and who all were involved in procuring the contraband.

Rhea’s 24-year-old brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and domestic helper Dipesh Sawant are already in custody of the NCB along with two peddlers Abdel Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra.

During the interrogation, Rhea was questioned separately and confronted with others accused.