Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty approaches SC alleging media trial

SSR case: Rhea approaches SC alleging media trial

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 10 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 15:51 ist
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. Credit: AFP Photo

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday approached the Supreme Court with a fresh plea alleging media trial and attempts to pronounce her guilty for the death actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Chakraborty, who was late actor Rajput's girlfriend, had earlier moved the apex court on July 29 seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna to Mumbai and the stay on the investigation by the Bihar police on the allegations of Rajput’s father that she had abetted his son's “suicide”.

More details to follow. 

