Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty approaches SC alleging media trial

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday approached the Supreme Court with a fresh plea alleging media trial and attempts to pronounce her guilty for the death actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
#SushantSinghRajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty approaches Supreme Court with a fresh plea alleging media trial and attempts to pronounce her guilty for the death of the actor. pic.twitter.com/nMkw7cRs2a
— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020
Chakraborty, who was late actor Rajput's girlfriend, had earlier moved the apex court on July 29 seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna to Mumbai and the stay on the investigation by the Bihar police on the allegations of Rajput’s father that she had abetted his son's “suicide”.
More details to follow.
Microsoft's TikTok bid spotlights history with China
Progress in women's equality depends on who you ask
Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash
Sushant’s friend pens a note for the late actor
140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran
The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions