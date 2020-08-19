Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Rhea Chakraborty will appear before CBI, says lawyer

Rhea Chakraborty will appear before the CBI that has been entrusted with the Sushant Singh Rajput case, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

"The Supreme Court after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai police, has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation. The Supreme Court also observed that due to the allegations made by the two states of political interference against each other, it would be in the interest of justice to hand over the case to the CBI," he said.

According to Maneshinde, since the Supreme Court has transferred the investigation to CBI invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, she will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate.

"Rhea maintains that the truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case," Maneshinde said.