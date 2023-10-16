Suzanne Somers, star of 'Three's Company,' dies 76

Three’s Company first went on the air in 1977. The show told the story of two roommates — Chrissy Snow, a secretary, played by Somers; and Janet Wood, a florist, played by Joyce DeWitt — who welcomed a man to join them as a third roommate: Jack Tripper, a culinary student played by John Ritter. Since their landlord would frown on an unmarried man living with two single women, the group pretended that Jack was gay.