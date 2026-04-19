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SVC63: Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally's film goes on floors

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the Salman Khan and Nayanthara starrer has already begun shooting with a traditional pooja ceremony on April 18 in Mumbai.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 12:05 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 12:05 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanBollywood filmNayantharaTrending Now

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