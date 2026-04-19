<p>While <em>Maatrubhumi</em> is yet to see the light of the day, Salman Khan has already started working on his next.</p><p>Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the Salman Khan and Nayanthara starrer has already went on floors on April 18.</p><p>The shoot for the yet-untitled project, which is currently called SVC63, began with a traditional pooja ceremony in Mumbai.</p><p>Director Vamshi Paidipally took to his X account to announce that the film has begun shooting.</p><p>Sharing a photo of the clapboard of the film, Paidipally wrote, "It all begins today."</p>.Salman Khan’s 'Maatrubhumi' faces regulatory hurdles, release date uncertain.<p>This is the first time Salman Khan and Nayanthara have come together for a film. SVC63 also marks a first-time collaboration between Salman and well-known Telugu director Vamshi, who is known for hits like <em>Varisu</em> and <em>Maharshi.</em></p><p>It is also the first time that Salman is working with leading Telugu producer Dil Raju.</p><p>SVC63 will be significant not only because for Vamshi's Hindi debut but also because of Salman-Nayanthara's unusual pairing. It is yet to be seen how the duo's chemistry turns out on screen.</p><p>While not much is revealed about the film, one thing is for sure this high-octane action entertainer will see in Salman in a never-seen-before avatar.</p><p>The film is reportedly eyeing a 2027 release.</p>.SVC63: Nayanthara teams up with Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally's action drama.<p>Meanwhile, Salman's another big release, <em>Maatrubhumi</em>, initially titled <em>Battle of Galwaan</em>, is stuck in a circle of reshoots amid regulatory hurdles.</p><p>The film was originally set at the backdrop of India-China clash but has now reportedly revamped its plot due to regulatory constraints. The story now revolves around family bonds and relationships, reports suggest.</p><p>Amid all the delays, rumours were rife that the film might get a direct-to-OTT release, however several reports suggest that the claims were baseless.</p><p>With all these hurdles and delays, the release date of the film is still uncertain. However, several reports suggest that the action drama might be eyeing an August 2026 release.</p>