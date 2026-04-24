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'#SVC63': Salman Khan & Nayanthara's next blockbuster locked for Eid 2027 release

After a brief hiatus over the last couple of holidays, he is finally set to return to his signature slot with a major 2027 Eid release.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 09:18 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanTrendingNayantharaFilmyzilla

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