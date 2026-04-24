'#SVC63': Salman Khan & Nayanthara's next blockbuster locked for Eid 2027 release

<p>For years, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman-khan">Salman Khan</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eid">Eid</a> have been a packaged deal at the box office, with the superstar regularly delivering festive blockbusters. After a brief hiatus over the last couple of holidays, he is finally set to return to his signature slot with a major 2027 Eid release.</p><p>The superstar is now gearing up to dominate the holiday box office with his film with director Vamshi Paidipally, tentatively titled <em>#SVC63</em>.</p>.SVC63: Nayanthara teams up with Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally's action drama.<p>After the mega announcement, one of the most anticipated collaborations starring Salman Khan and Nayanthara is now set for a grand theatrical release on Eid 2027. </p><p>Talking to Friday, the makers made the mega announcement. Posting a video from the mahurat, they wrote: "#SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm arrives to take over the big screens this EID 2027 💥💥</p><p>A full on festival blast loading 🔥🔥" </p>.<p>Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film brings together two of the industry’s most powerful performers in a high-octane entertainer mounted on a spectacular scale.</p>.SVC63: Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally's film goes on floors.<p>Positioned as a perfect festive blockbuster, the film promises to deliver a larger-than-life cinematic experience, blending star power, action, emotion and scale.</p><p>Presented by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie is produced by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore and co-produced by Rafi Kazi.</p>