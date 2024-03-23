'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' movie review: Eulogistic portrayal of a controversial figure

The film shows Savarkar (Hooda) starting a secret society — Abhinav Bharat – along with his brother Ganesh. With financial aid from Balgangadhar Tilak, he sets off to England to study law. There he continues his quest to liberate India through Abhinav Bharat by acquiring arms. Murder of a British official lands him in jail. From there, the British authorities move him to a prison in his native Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. Thereafter, he meets Mahatma Gandhi and a host of other luminaries of the freedom struggle.