'Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye' movie review: A gentle-paced narrative on death

The whole narrative of the friendship between Aniketh and Prerana is elevated by a series of emphatic and picturesque static shots by Praveen Shriyan. The setting of the hospital amidst the carefully crafted greenery becomes an integral element in the story. We see the conversations, even silent ones, taking place not just between the characters but also with the nature around them. The ephemeral narrative cleverly arrests the attention of the audience to the journey rather than the destination.