<p>The trailer of Nikhil Siddhartha's much-anticipated project, <em>Swayambhu</em>, is receiving great responses from the audience. Mounted on a grand scale, the teaser was launched in a star-studded event in Hyderabad and gives the audience a peek into the majestic world of <em>Swayambhu</em>. </p><p>During the launch, a major update surprised fans. The team confirmed that the film will be released in two parts, expanding it into a large cinematic franchise. The movie also features Nikhil Siddhartha along with Samyuktha, Nabha Natesh and Nawab Shah in key roles.</p><p>Set during India’s golden era, <em>Swayambhu</em> tells the story, weaving together themes of bravery and tradition, with the iconic Sengol serving as a key symbol of power. Between the breathtaking visuals and the intense action sequences, this is definitely one for the big screen. </p><p>The teaser has already taken social media by storm, with netizens flooding platforms with praise, calling it “not just a film but a grand cinematic event”, while many expressed massive excitement.</p><p>A netizen’s tweet read, "Teaser is so powerful, so what will the film kya hogi! #Swayambhu looks huge in scale, detailing, and DOP work. Every shot screams big-screen magic. Can’t waittt for this epic!” 🔥</p>.<p>A netizen praised the teaser, writing, “Still not over that glimpse! #Swayambhu looks MASSIVE! The scale, visuals, and cinematography are next level. Every frame feels grand. Waiting for the film like crazy! ⚔️🔥”</p>.<p>“This is not a film, this is an EVENT! #Swayambhu looks insane. @actor_Nikhil’s transformation = 🔥🔥 Counting days now!” wrote an excited fan on X.</p>.<p>“Goosebumps max! 🔥 #Swayambhu is pure big-screen magic. @actor_Nikhil looks fierceee! “Release date, please, already! 😭,” read another netizen’s tweet.</p>.<p>A fan reacted, writing, “Still replaying that glimpse! #Swayambhu screams epic. @actor_Nikhil is bringing something HUGE. Waiting impatiently! 🔥”</p>.<p>Written and directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, the movie features music by Ravi Basrur of <em>KGF</em> and <em>Salaar</em> fame, stunning visuals by <em>Baahubali</em> and <em>RRR</em> cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar and editing by <em>Baahubali</em>'s Tammiraju, alongside several other celebrated talents. </p><p>Originally slated for February, the makers have pushed the debut to April 10, 2026, to ensure the extensive VFX work meets the highest cinematic standards.</p>