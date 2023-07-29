Sweet Bengaluru nostalgia and a comedown

Aachar & Co.

Director: Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy

Cast: Ashok, Sudha Belawadi, Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy, Harshil Koushik

Rating: 2.5/5

If you want to reminisce about the good old Bangalore, travel through its traffic-free, tree-lined lanes, breathe its crisp air and prefer your pickles saved in large ceramic jars and sparingly served in smaller ones, then ‘Aachar & Co.’ is homemade for you.

But, be warned, the watching can get jarred with almost all men wearing shirts with double-breast pockets and collars as large as the ears of a Beagle; and almost all women sporting long twin braids decorated with colourful flowers.

The above mentioned two factors are clearly the plus and minus points of the film centred around a large typically conservative Kannada joint family living under one roof in the Bangalore of the 60s and 70s, and about their trials and triumphs.

In parts, the film is endearing as you can easily relate to some of the characters; empathise with some, dislike others and even revolt against the one in particular who abuses his wife. If the makers had paid as much attention in recreating the 60s and 70s to the writing and the ensemble cast, their hard and honest efforts would have been a lot more commendable.

Watch out for the red and white Lambretta scooter and the menu of a five-star hotel where the prices of the best dishes are around Rs 15. Watch Aachar & Co. without expecting a ‘Kapoor & Sons’.