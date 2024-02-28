Taapsee Pannu to marry her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in March

Love is once again in the air in B-town as one of finest actors Taapsee Pannu is all set to tie marry her long beau and badminton player, Mathias Boe.

Taapsee is in a relationship with Mathias for close to ten years and now the duo has decided to take the wedding plunge.

Reports suggest that the gala wedding will take place in Udaipur in the last week of March. The wedding is expected to be a complete family affair and some of her close friends from the industry are expected to attend. They will have two wedding ceremonies, a Sikh wedding followed by a Catholic wedding.

As the couple prepares to exchange vows in the presence of their close family, speculation runs rampant about the details of their upcoming wedding on social media.

From the location and guest list to the designer of Taapsee and Mathais's wedding outfits, fans eagerly await any tidbit of information about the much-awaited affair.

In 2020, the duo were seen enjoying a romantic getaway to a tropical paradise, Maldives.