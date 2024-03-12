'Taare Zameen Par' made you cry, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will make you laugh: Aamir Khan

Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, is one of the most bankable superstars in showbiz and has always surprised the fans and audiences with his amazing script choices. He is one of the stars who has raised the bar high with his extraordinary story line and acting prowess.

While his last project, Laapataa Ladies, from Aamir Khan Productions, continues to garner huge attention and enjoy a decent run at the box office, Aamir is gearing up to treat cinema lovers with his next highly anticipated project, Sitaare Zameen Par.

A couple of days ahead of turning 59, Aamir came online from the handle of Aamir Khan Productions where he interacted with the fans and audiences on Laapataa Ladies and Sitaare Zameen Par.