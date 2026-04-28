<p>The iconic <em>Ninne Pelladatha</em> (1996) duo is finally back. After nearly three decades, the legendary on-screen pair Tabu and Nagarjuna are reuniting for his massive milestone project, tentatively titled #<em>King100</em>. </p><p>While the makers have already completed multiple schedules, Tabu has officially joined the shoot as the newest addition to the star-studded cast. She’ll be sharing the screen with Nagarjuna once again, alongside talented actors like Aishwarya Rajesh and Sushmita Bhatt.</p>.Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna to Allu Arjun & Ram Charan: Who all attended Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad Reception.<p>The diva took to social media to announce her participation. Taking to Instagram, the diva shared a photo from the set and wrote, “And we begin with the #King100 #Nagarjuna @annapurnastudios.”</p><p>Her post was liked by many and sent a wave of happiness through the Telugu Film Nagar. Seeing the <em>Ninne Pelladatha</em> magic back on set is such a nostalgic moment for Tollywood fans.</p>.<p>The production house Annapurna Studios also celebrated the Telugu cinema’s most beloved pairs’ grand reunion, the production house reposted Tabu's post and wrote, “A royal welcome to you #Tabu garu 🤗 It is an honor to have your grace on our sets! Your presence will make our milestone film #King100 👑 even more special.Thank you for coming home again 💐 King @iamnagarjuna.</p><p>While the details about the project remain scarce, it is reported that Vijay Sethupathi is also playing a key role in this project.</p><p>The movie is helmed by RA Karthik, best known for <em>Nithuam Oru Vaanam, Aakasham</em> & <em>Made in Korea</em> and is being bankrolled under Annapurna Studios. Further details about the projects are yet to be announced.</p>