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Tabu & Nagarjuna's chemistry set for a grand return in RA Karthik's 'King 100'

Tabu will be sharing the screen with Nagarjuna once again, alongside talented actors like Aishwarya Rajesh and Sushmita Bhatt.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 08:46 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 08:46 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaTabuTrendingNagarjunaFilmyzilla

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