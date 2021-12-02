'Tadap' preview: 5 reasons to watch Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's romantic-thriller

The eagerly-awaited movie Tadap. which marks Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut, is set to hit the screens on Friday (November 3). The action-thriller is a remake of the Telugu hit RX 100 and revolves around what happens when a simpleton falls for a manipulative young woman. It has garnered a fair deal of attention with his bold trailer, something that may help it exceed expectations at the box office. Here are five reasons to watch the 'violent love story' in theatres.

Ahan's big moment

RX 100 helped Karthikeya emerge as an overnight sensation with his gripping performance, especially in the second half. Critics hailed his character's transformation from fun-loving to intense, describing it as the major highlight of the film. Judging by the trailer, Ahan -- who is Suniel Shetty's son -- has pretty much recreated the magic in Tadap. His stylish looks and confident body language have piqued the curiosity of fans.

Tara at her boldest best?

Payal Rajput received tremendous praise when she played the role of the feisty Indu in RX 100 with many describing her as the 'find of the year'. Her passionate bold scenes with Karthikeya became the talk on the town as they were as raw and intense as can be. Tadap might establish its leading lady Tara Sutaria, who made her debut with the underwhelming Student of the Year 2, as a force to be reckoned with if the writing does justice to the premise.

A treat for 'Gen Y' audience?

Kabir Singh, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2019 because of its effective music and top-notch performances. A few feathers were, however, ruffled as a section of the audience felt that it highlighted a 'toxic' relationship and 'glorified misogyny. Tadap, like the Shahid Kapoor-starrer, isn't a celebration of old-school romance as the narrative deals with lust and revenge. It will click with the 'Gen Y' audience provided the screenplay packs a punch.

Will Milan regain his mojo?

Director Milan Lutharia received tremendous critical acclaim when he wielded the microphone for Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture, a film 'inspired by' the life of Silk Smitha. The film, which released months after his well-received film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, and established Vidya as a 'Lady Superstar'. He, however, failed to keep the momentum going as Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara! and Baadshaho didn't live up to expectations. It remains to be seen whether Tadap helps the filmmaker regain his mojo.

Musically sound

Good music is widely regarded as the hallmark of a film with romantic elements.Tadap is no exception on this front as songs such as Tumse Bhi Zyada and Tere Siva Jag Mein have clicked with the younger generation. The tracks could prove to be the major highlights of the film if they gel with the narrative.