'Taj Mahal 1989' review: This Netfix series hits the right notes

Director: Pushpendra Nath Misra

Cast: Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni

Rating: 3.5/5

The eagerly-awaited Taj Mahal 1989, which started streaming on Netflix a few days ago, is a simple and effective attempt at storytelling that satisfies the target audience. The show, which is set in Lucknow, revolves around the 'nok-jhok' between a working class couple while touching upon the essence of love.

The basic storyline is easy to follow and captures the spirit of 'old school' Lucknow quite well. The plot's impact is magnified by some deft writing. The screenplay relies on 'showing' as opposed to 'telling' and this adds depth to the on-screen action.

The scenes involving Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni of Court fame have come out well and are quite relatable. Their reel quarrel has been handled with maturity and does not feel overtly melodramatic.

Similarly, the sequences involving 'Mamaji' are quite entertaining and are likely to appeal to college-goers.

The same, however, can't be said about the 'prostitute' track as it feels a bit melodramatic and might not be appreciated by the family audience.

Similarly, the entertaining student politics sequences are best suited to those who are familiar with the dialects used.

Coming to performances, Kabi is top-notch and underplays things quite beautifully when needed. His bindass body language adds a new dimension to his scenes with his old friend. Similarly, his coy expressions make the tender moments between him and his reel wife an absolute delight.

Kulkarni proves her mettle as a performer yet again and emerges as the proverbial show stealer. Her act has the proverbial 'X factor', which makes it the choice of the aam junta.

The two are supported quite ably by Danish Husain, who puts his best foot forward. The 'bromance' with Kabi is one of the big talking pints of Taj Mahal 1989. The rest of the supporting cast is decent.

The cinematography is quite good and does a fair job of recreating the Lucknow of old. The hummable opening/theme song is another highlight of Taj Mahal 1989 as it sets the mood for what is to follow. The editing, however, could have been tighter as some of the sequences drag a bit. The other technical departments have been handled quite well.

All in all, Taj Mahal 1989 is a well-executed show that makes an impact despite its small scale.