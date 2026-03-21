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'Takes guts to make a film 4 hours long': S S Rajamouli praises Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

The "RRR" director said Dhar managed to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 10:19 IST
Entertainmentss rajamoulimoviesTrendingAditya Dhar

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