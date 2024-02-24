Talat Mahmood and the magic of a tremolo

This Urdu couplet of an unknown describes Lucknow-born Talat Mahmood whose demeanour and dignified appearance added to his singing prowess. One of the connotations of the name Talat is appearance/countenance. Circumstances in an individual’s life often work in a confluence to create something unforgettable. This happened in Talat’s life. Hailing from a distinguished family in Lucknow with a fine appearance, exceptional command of Urdu and a sonorous voice, Talat was tailor-made for singing and acting, though he didn’t succeed in acting as much as he did in singing. All great singers have an inimitable trait to their voices. Kishore had yodelling, Rafi had an effortless crescendo. Mukesh had a plaintive depth and Talat had a quiver in his voice. In fact, a tremor in his voice which would have been considered a fault, proved an asset to Talat.