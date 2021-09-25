Tamannaah Bhatia to star opposite Chiranjeevi in 'Bhola Shankar'?

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is likely to play Chiranjeevi's love interest in his upcoming movie Bhola Shankar, according to reports. If this happens, the film will mark her second collaboration with the mass hero as the two had previously teamed up for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which hit the screens in 2019.

Bhola Shankar is a remake of Vedalam, which featured Ajith Kumar and Shruti Haasan in the lead, and revolves around the life of a cabbie with a past. The film will be directed by Meher Ramesh and mark his first collaboration with 'Megastar'. The film features Keerthy Suresh as Chiranjeevi's sister, the role played by Lakshmi Menon in the original version.

Tamannaah, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She was last seen in Maestro, a remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun. The 'Milky Beauty' impressed a section of the audience with her hosting skills in MasterChef India Telugu, adding a new dimension to her career. She will soon be seen in the Hindi film Plan A Plan B, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh. She also has F 3, a sequel to the Sankranti hit F 2, and Bole Chudiyaan in her kitty.

Chiru, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Acharya. The film is an action drama and revolves around the journey of a 'saviour'. It stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and reunites her with her Khaidi No 150 co-star. The Koratala Siva-helmed flick has an impressive cast that includes Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Kishore. It will release in theatres once Covid-19 restrictions are eased completely.

The actor also has Godfather, a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, in his kitty. The film is being directed by Mohan Raja and is his first movie with the Stalin star. Godfather is likely to be 'massier' than the original version as the script will be tweaked to cater to 'Mega' fans.