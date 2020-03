Tamil actor Dr. Sethuraman passed away on Thursday night following a cardiac arrest.

Dermatologist-turned-actor Sethuraman or 'Sethu' gained fame after the release of his 2013 debut fim 'Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya'.

His other films include Vaaliba Raja (2016), Sakka Podu Podu Raja (2017) and 50/50 (2019).

Sethuraman also ran a skincare facility 'Zi Clinic' in Chennai where he served full time.