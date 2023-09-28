Tamil actor Siddharth forced to leave film promo in K'taka over Cauvery row

Politics and acting go hand-in-hand in India and at times movies and celebrities face the heat due to the political differences. The Cauvery water-sharing issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has flared up again and actor Sidharth faced the repercussions in Bengaluru.

The actor was in Bengaluru to promote the Kannada version of his latest film Chithha.

While addressing the media questions few Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists stomped inside the venue and forced the actor to leave the presser.