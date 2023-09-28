Tamil actor Siddharth forced to leave film promo in K'taka over Cauvery row

Politics and acting go hand-in-hand in India and at times movies and celebrities face the heat due to the political differences. The Cauvery water-sharing issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has flared up again and actor Sidharth faced the repercussions in Bengaluru.
The actor was in Bengaluru to promote the Kannada version of his latest film Chithha.
While addressing the media questions few Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists stomped inside the venue and forced the actor to leave the presser.
Causing an unpleasant situation, the activists said at the time when the Cauvery crisis was at its peak in the state this kind of promotion is not required.
However, actor Sidharth tried to calm the situation but his efforts went in vain. Activits asked him to cut short the promotions and asked him to leave, and bowing down to their demand, Sidharth left.
Cinema halls across Karnataka will remain shut tomorrow till evening as they extend their support to the protests.
Karnataka braces for a state-wide bandh on Friday in protest against releasing of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.