'Tamil Rockerz' review: Piracy story needed better research

Tamil Rockerz

Tamil (Web series/SonyLiv)

Director: Arivazhagan

Cast: Arun Vijay, Vani Bhojan, Iswarya Menon

Rating: 2/5

If you were someone who had followed the incidents related to the arrest of Tamil Rockers, a group of movie pirates who wreaked havoc in south, you will probably be excited about this series.

However, Tamil Rockerz is a dramatised series that is less about the investigation, and more about the emotional reasons that lead to the fraud. The story is muddled with many subplots and overly emotional sequences that make the viewer lose connection with the narrative.

The series gains some points with its portrayal of personal stories. It shows how there are people who work in the celebrated theatre and cinema industry but still struggle to make ends meet.

The origin story of Tamil Rockers and the way they are treated is really odd as it makes the series a story of vengeance and nothing more. The gravity of the crimes feel a little underplayed.

Performances by Arun Vijay and the rest of the cast are as per the expectations. The series manages to discuss some vital issues like lack of organisational good practices, consideration for the low-tier and greedy producers who decide what the fans want even before a movie is released.

Moreover, the fact that the makers’ attempt to see the issue as a spectrum and not in black and white is commendable. The portrayal of how toxic fandom ruins movies for others and also become one of the worst reasons for piracy is appreciable. It's relatable to see a common man opting for pirated content thanks to the exorbitant ticket prices at the theatres.

Had the makers done more research on the subject and involved inputs from technological experts, Tamil Rockerz could have been more impactful.