5 reasons to look forward to Saif Ali Khan's 'Tandav'

‘Tandav’ teaser out: 5 reasons to look forward to Saif Ali Khan’s web series

'Tandav' is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 15

Roktim Rajpal
Roktim Rajpal, DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 17 2020, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 16:45 ist
Sai Ali Khan in 'Tandav'. Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the teaser of the upcoming web series Tandav much to the delight of netizens. It features Saif Ali Khan in a new avatar that is likely to create a buzz among fans. Here is a look at the main takeaways from the video.

Saif in an urban look: The actor reportedly plays the role of an ambitious politician in Tandav. His body language in the trailer suggests that his character has shades of grey and a well-defined mean streak. If this indeed is the case, he might prove to be the right choice for the series as he had previously done justice to negative/grey characters in Omkara and Race.

Paisa vasool dialogues: The teaser begins with a strong voiceover, highlighting the political equations in play in the world of Tandav. If the series has ample hard-hitting lines, it might prove to be a ‘desi’ version of Kevin Spacey’s House of Cards.

Desi House of Cards?: Tandav features a star-studded cast that includes names such as Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayyub and Dino Morea. If the writers utilise these actors properly, Tandav might prove to be an engaging watch with multiple dynamics at play.

Tandav to feature twists and turns?: Generally speaking, political thrillers make an impact only if they feature ample twists and turns. Netflix’s Designated Survivor, for example, would not have lived up to expectations had it not featured the track involving the former president Moss, who emerged as an adversary to the protagonist. The teaser suggests that Tandav has a few intense moments. It, however, remains to be seen if they hit the right notes.

The stakes are high: The digital space emerged as an alternative to theatres during the Covid-19 pandemic with web series such as Scam 1992, Mirzapur 2, The Gone Game and A Simple Murder making an impact. Many feel that Tandav, slated to stream from January 15, has the potential to help the OTT remain strong in the new year. In other words, this is a high-profile release for all concerned.

 

 

tandav
Saif Ali Khan
amazon prime video
