'Tarot' movie review: Disappointment on the cards

One would be forgiven if they thought that a movie based on cards that could predict your future would make for a good story. But 'Tarot' disappoints at all levels.
The movie seems to have been stitched with pieces borrowed from everywhere. It’s a mashup of 'Jumanji' and 'Final Destination'. It lacks originality. There is a sense of confusion as to what the directors intended to portray.
A cursed set of tarot cards, a wronged astrologer, a bunch of college kids who disregard personal spaces, and a survivor of the previous predictions of the tarot cards: this sums up the entire movie. One doesn’t need to be an astrologer to predict how the plot unfolds but to save your time and money here it is…
The college kids stumble upon a box of cursed tarot cards and decide to have a friend share their future with them, only for the cursed cards to come alive and take them out one by one… you know where this is going.
There is absolutely no element of horror and the few “jump scares” wouldn’t even make you bat an eyelid. This perhaps stems from the fact that the movie is rated PG 13, which makes me question who the intended audience truly is.
The characters fail to leave a mark. There is no supporting cast to speak of. The ineffective use of lights and underwhelming horror sequences make you wonder if the team put in any effort. All in all, it is a disappointment, and any fan of horror movies would be horrified to know that ‘Tarot’ is classified as one.
Published 03 May 2024, 21:16 IST