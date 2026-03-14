<p>The Haryana State Commission for Women is cracking down on Bollywood rapper Badshah after he failed to appear before the board. The directions came after Badshah failed to appear before the Commission in Panipat by the deadline set by the chairperson to explain his side on the song containing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/badshah-issues-apology-for-objectionable-lyrics-in-tateeree-3923901">objectionable lyrics, allegedly insulting women</a>.</p><p>Taking a firm stand against his non-compliance, the Commission has ordered his arrest, placing Badshah under immediate threat of arrest. The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) on Friday directed Panipat and Panchkula police to arrest the singer-rapper and seize his passport over his now-deleted controversial song <em>Tateeree</em>.</p>.'Forgive me': Badshah apologises to Haryana over 'Tateere' video controversy; police issue lookout notice.<p>A notice was issued to the rapper on March 6 asking him to appear before the Commission in Panipat over the alleged objectionable lyrics in the song.</p><p>Chairperson Renu Bhatia reportedly ordered authorities to seize his travel documents to prevent him from leaving the country. She was in Panipat to oversee a district administration meeting and hold a public hearing for women through the “From Complaint to Sukoon” program, taking note of issues raised by people from Panipat and Karnal districts.</p><p>Bhatia said that Badshah was summoned for a March 13 hearing regarding a song allegedly having derogatory language toward the women of Haryana. While the rapper’s legal team requested an extension, the Commission denied the plea, saying that criminal cases (FIRs) related to the track have already been filed in Jind and Panchkula.</p><p>Meanwhile, a legal representative of Badshah told reporters that they had brought an authority letter from the rapper and sought more time, saying the summons had not been received. He added that Badshah had apologised if anyone’s sentiments were hurt by the song and that it had been removed from YouTube.</p><p>"Under the law, everyone has the right to present their side. But here that is not being given," the lawyer said.</p><p>It all started after the release of Badshah’s new song <em>Tateeree</em> earlier this month. Upon its release, the song sparked controversy from several outfits alleging the video is disrespectful to women. The primary grievance involves a sequence where girls in school attire perform on a public bus, which many viewed as highly offensive. Despite a formal apology video released by Badshah following the initial uproar, activists and the State Commission have maintained their firm stance against the song.</p>