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'Tateeree' row: Badshah faces threat of arrest after missing Women’s Commission hearing

A notice was issued to the rapper on March 6 asking him to appear before the Commission in Panipat over the alleged objectionable lyrics in the song.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 07:20 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 07:20 IST
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