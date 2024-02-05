Taylor Swift announces 11th album 'The Tortured Poet's Department' at Grammys 2024, releases poster cover

After accepting her Grammy award, Swift said "This is my 13th Grammy. I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19th. The album is called The Tortured Poet's Department."

Sharing the album cover, she stated "All's fair in love and poetry...", and posted a few lines that read, "And so I enter into evidence...My tarnished coat of arms, my muses, acquired like bruises....My talismans and charms...The tick, tick, tick of love bombs.....My veins of pitch-black ink.....All's fair in love and poetry...Sincerely. The Chairman of the Tortured Poet's Department."

This is not the first time Taylor Swift has used an award show to announce the launch of new work. In the 2022 VMAs, Swift had announced the release of her album Midnights.