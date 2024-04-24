Taylor Swift is proof that how we critique music is broken

Of course, Swift’s “surprise” anthology — an extra 15 songs that dropped at 2 am ET on Friday — complicates things for critics on a deadline. But the reviews arrived the same day regardless of any all-nighters. While some were well-considered (Variety’s Chris Willman said it “feels like it comes the closest of any of her 11 original albums to just drilling a tube directly into her brain and letting listeners mainline what comes out.”), others felt pre-written and daft.

An anonymous staff writer for Paste Magazine — whose byline was excluded for “safety” reasons — began the publication’s review with the jab that “Sylvia Plath did not stick her head in an oven for this!” It took nearly 700 words to get to the substance of the album itself. If you’re willing to launch a litany of petty, exclamation-pointed digs at an artist — “2013 called and it wants it capricious, suburban girl-who-is-taking-a-gap-year wig back!”— at least have the decency to put your name on it.

In the Atlantic, Spencer Kornhaber said Swift is “having quality-control issues,” echoing other publications like the New York Times, which said that Swift “could use an editor. ”But consider the irony of saying that in a review that was released not 12 hours after the album. Likewise, Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield labeled it an “INSTANT CLASSIC” and called it “wildly ambitious.” You’re telling me you’ve fully digested a two-hour double album of 31 songs in that amount of time? Such quick determinations discredit the nature of both plaudits and criticisms.