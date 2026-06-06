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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to wed at Madison Square Garden

The New York Post reported that ⁠Taylor Swift and Travis ‌Kelce plan to ​get married at the legendary arena on the weekend of July 3.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:31 IST
Entertainment NewsTaylor Swift

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