Taylor Swift’s blockbuster ‘1989’ rerecording tops sales of original

In addition, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” had 375 million streams, the most in a single week for any of Swift’s four rerecorded albums.

Also this week, K-pop ensemble Seventeen opens at No. 2 with “Seventeenth Heaven,” an eight-track release that the group calls its 11th “mini-album,” which sold 98,000 copies on CD. Drake’s “For All the Dogs” is No. 3, Bad Bunny’s “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” is No. 4, and Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” holds at No. 5.