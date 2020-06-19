Tearful adieu to Malayalam scriptwriter and filmmaker K R Sachidanandan

Malayalam filmmaker K R Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy, who died at the age of 48 on Thursday night, was accorded a tearful adieu.

He suffered cardiac arrest hours after a hip replacement surgery Thrissur on Tuesday. He died at a private hospital in Thrissur by Thursday night. His funeral was held in Kochi with state honours.

Having delivered over a dozen hit Malayalam movies in a short span of time, Sachy's untimely demise came as a shock for the film fraternity.

A native of Kodungaloor in Thrissur, Sachy was a lawyer turned film director and scriptwriter. He debuted in the film industry as a co-scriptwriter with Sethunath in 2007 for the Malayalam film Chocolate. His first independent work as a scriptwriter was in 2011 for Mohanlal starer Run Baby Run.

His directorial debut was Anarkali in 2015. Most of his 15 odd works, including the latest one, Ayyappanum Koshiyum released in 2020, were hits and hence he earned much fame in a short span.