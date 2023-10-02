Tejas Trailer: Internet hails Kangana Ranaut's fierce avatar!

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the highly-anticipated teaser of Tejas featuring the 'Queen of Bollywood' Kangana Ranaut was released. Packed with adrenaline and patriotism, the teaser has set social media ablaze, with netizens hailing Kangana's remarkable transformation and fierce performance.

In Tejas, Kangana takes on a role that showcases her in a completely new avatar. The teaser, which dropped on Mahatma Gandhi's 154th birth anniversary, resonates with themes of valor, duty, and love for the nation.

Taking to social media platforms, netizens have been quick to express their admiration for Kangana's portrayal in the teaser. Her powerful dialogue, "Bharat ko Chhedoge Toh Chhodenge Nahi," has struck a chord with viewers, sending shivers down their spines.

A user writes “Goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥

What a teaser!!! The voice, the dialogue, the look, the vibe all 💯.