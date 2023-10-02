Tejas Trailer: Internet hails Kangana Ranaut's fierce avatar!

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the highly-anticipated teaser of Tejas featuring the 'Queen of Bollywood' Kangana Ranaut was released. Packed with adrenaline and patriotism, the teaser has set social media ablaze, with netizens hailing Kangana's remarkable transformation and fierce performance.
In Tejas, Kangana takes on a role that showcases her in a completely new avatar. The teaser, which dropped on Mahatma Gandhi's 154th birth anniversary, resonates with themes of valor, duty, and love for the nation.
Taking to social media platforms, netizens have been quick to express their admiration for Kangana's portrayal in the teaser. Her powerful dialogue, "Bharat ko Chhedoge Toh Chhodenge Nahi," has struck a chord with viewers, sending shivers down their spines.
A user writes “Goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥
What a teaser!!! The voice, the dialogue, the look, the vibe all 💯.
Another writes “#TejasTeaser is complete 🔥🔥🔥
#KanganaRanaut looks absolutely brilliant, the real Queen 👸👑
#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi
#TejasTrailer on #IndianAirForceDay, 8th October
#Tejas In cinemas on 27th October”
Another one wrote “Tejas Teaser - A visual spectacle that's giving us major goosebumps! ✈ 'Bharat ko chedoge to chodenge nahi' - this dialogue is pure fire! Can't wait for October 27th! 🚀”
As netizens continue to shower praise on Kangana Ranaut's stellar performance in the Tejas teaser, the anticipation for the film's release is at an all-time high. With patriotism and adrenaline at its core, Tejas is poised to be a cinematic treat for audiences across the nation.
Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role.
Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th , 2023.