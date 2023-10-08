Tejas trailer out; Kangana Ranaut's film promises action & adventure

The teaser of Tejas, featuring Kangana Ranaut, offered a brief glimpse of the thrilling action and adventure that awaits on the big screen. This has left the nation eager for more. Building on the audience's excitement, the makers announced that the trailer will be released on October 8, coinciding with Air Force Day. And now, the day has arrived, along with the highly anticipated trailer!

The makers unveiled the trailer today on Air Force Day showcasing Kangana Ranaut as the intense, fierce, and powerful Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill. Opening with high-level aerial scenes and featuring the captivating dialogue #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi, the trailer instantly grabs attention.