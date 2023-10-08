Home
entertainment

Tejas trailer out; Kangana Ranaut's film promises action & adventure

The makers unveiled the trailer today on Air Force Day showcasing Kangana Ranaut as the intense, fierce, and powerful Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 05:47 IST

Follow Us

The teaser of Tejas, featuring Kangana Ranaut, offered a brief glimpse of the thrilling action and adventure that awaits on the big screen. This has left the nation eager for more. Building on the audience's excitement, the makers announced that the trailer will be released on October 8, coinciding with Air Force Day. And now, the day has arrived, along with the highly anticipated trailer!

The makers unveiled the trailer today on Air Force Day showcasing Kangana Ranaut as the intense, fierce, and powerful Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill. Opening with high-level aerial scenes and featuring the captivating dialogue #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi, the trailer instantly grabs attention.

With a well-executed background music score and stunning visual effects, the trailer is a visual spectacle evoking a sense of patriotism with its impactful dialogues. Kangana commands the screen with her portrayal of a heroic Air Force mission, displaying a truly fierce and courageous character successfully igniting excitement for the film, which is set to release on October 27th, 2023.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27, 2023.

(Published 08 October 2023, 05:47 IST)
Entertainment News Bollywood news Kangana Ranaut

