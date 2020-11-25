Television actors have mixed feelings about the rise of streaming platforms

Television actors have mixed feelings about the growing popularity of streaming platforms as it might affect their industry.

In an email interaction with DH, Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Sahil Anand said that streamers such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have emerged as the choice of the audience as they were able to offer fresh content during the Covid-19 lockdown. Most television channels, on other hand, were forced to depend on reruns of old shows as the shoots of serials were put on hold to 'avoid large crowds'.

"The TV industry wasn't able to function during the lockdown and channels had to depend on reruns of popular shows (to fill slots). Those associated with OTT, however, managed to produce new content and keep fans intrigued (hooked)," added Sahil.

Voot's Illegal, the Amazon Prime Video-backed Bandish Bandits and the Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer Pataal Lok are just a few web series that released amid the Covid-19 lockdown, giving fans a reason to rejoice.

Also read: I&B ministry asks private satellite TV channels to adhere to Programme Code

Films such as Gulabo Sitabo, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ghoomketu, the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara and the Diwali release Laxmii opted for a 'direct to OTT' release, adding a new dimension to the 'digital revolution'.

Actor Shubhaavi Choksey feels that Tellywood would have faced competition from the 'digital world' even under normal circumstances as people prefer new mediums over existing ones.

"Whenever there is something new in the world, the old has to go through a change. Every time humans evolve, things associated with them too will experience a change," she told DH over e-mail

A section of the TV industry, however, feels that the growing demand for digital content is unlikely to affect Tellywood.

According to Donal Bisht, the star of the popular show Roop, OTT does not pose a threat to the Television industry and vice-versa as each medium has a dedicated fan base.

"There are people who only watch TV religiously and there are people who like OTT also. But I won't say just because of OTT, TV has lost its charm, No it is never going to happen," added the actor in an interview with DH.

A section of the industry, however, is of the opinion that the digital medium might strengthen the 'chhote parde ki duniya' by changing the way the audience consumes content.

"Channels just need to shift their content library to digital platforms so that the audience can watch their favourite shows when they want," Tu Tu Main Main star Mahesh Thakur told DH.