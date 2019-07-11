Telugu actor Amit Purohit passes away

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2019, 19:43pm ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2019, 20:11pm ist

Actor Amit Purohit, who starred in the hit Telugu film, Sammohanam, died on Wednesday. The cause of death is not yet known.

His co-actor in the movie, Sudheer Babu, shared the news on Twitter.

Purohit played the role of Aditi Rao Hydari's ex-boyfriend in Sammohanam, which showcased the love story of a well-known actress and her fan. He had also been seen in minor roles in Bollywood movies.

Aditi Rao Hydari also tweeted to convey her condolences.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari
