Telugu actor Amit Purohit passes away

Actor Amit Purohit, who starred in the hit Telugu film, Sammohanam, died on Wednesday. The cause of death is not yet known.

His co-actor in the movie, Sudheer Babu, shared the news on Twitter.

Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera's Ex Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 % for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace. pic.twitter.com/uEh0bVBV87 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) July 10, 2019

Purohit played the role of Aditi Rao Hydari's ex-boyfriend in Sammohanam, which showcased the love story of a well-known actress and her fan. He had also been seen in minor roles in Bollywood movies.

Aditi Rao Hydari also tweeted to convey her condolences.