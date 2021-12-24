Telugu cinema in 2021: Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun score big hits, Venkatesh rules OTT

It is no secret that 2021 was an eventful year for the Telugu film industry. Tollywood, which suffered a big setback in 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown, regained its mojo when Sankranti releases such as Krack and Red set the box office on fire. It continued its journey of recovery in the months to follow as several big-ticket movies compelled fans to visit cinemas even under the 'new normal'. It, however, hit a major roadblock when cinemas were shut during the second wave of the pandemic,

The dark clouds finally lifted when films such as Love Story and Akhanda opened to a phenomenal response at the box office. With 2022 almost upon us, here are the major moments from the year gone by.

Sankranti sensations bring cheer to fans

The Sankranti season has always been a memorable one for Telugu cinema. Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekkevvaru raked in the moolah last year much to the delight of fans. The festival proved to be no different this time around as Krack, starring Ravi Teja, and Ram's Red set the cash registers ringing despite Covid-19 restrictions.The Telugu-dubbed version of Master, featuring Vijay and Malavika Mohanan, too made a solid impact in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

PK shows his power

The industry remained strong between February and April as Uppena, Naandhi and Jathi Ratnalu made an impact at the box office. It was, however, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab that emerged as the biggest blockbuster of this period. The film was a 'massy' remake of Pink and highlighted the importance of consent.

There were disappointments too

While the year was a good one, on the whole, a few films did not live up to expectations. Nithiin, who scored a big hit last year with Bheeshma, wasn't able to keep the momentum going as Rang De and Check fizzled out at the box office. Sumanth's Kapatadhaari, a remake of the Kannada movie Kavaludaari, sank without a trace. It was, however, Rana Daggubati's Aranya that proved to be the most notable disappointment of the year. The Prabhu Solomon-helmed movie created a buzz with its impressive trailer but that did not result in impressive box office numbers.

Impressive final phase

The second wave of the pandemic created problems for the film industry as cinemas were closed to avoid large gatherings. Naga Chaitanya's Love Story helped Tollywood cover lost ground as it emerged as the top choice of the family audience.

Akhanda, on the other hand, managed to attract a mass audience. The Balakrishna-starrer 'roared' in B and C, helping the Simha actor revive his career after three consecutive flops. It was, however, Pushpa that proved to be the biggest surprise of the year as it did well in most markets, emerging as a pan-India success.



OTT still rules

OTT emerged as an alternative to theatres last year with films such as V and Penguin opting for a 'direct-to-digital' release. Tollywood made its presence felt in the web space this year as well. Pitha Kathalu, the first Netflix original to be shot in Telugu, received praise for highlighting the different shades of lust. Kudi Yedamaithe, directed by U Turn helmer Pawan Kumar, garnered attention as it explored the concept of a 'time loop'. It was, however, Venkatesh who emerged as the big winner on OTT as he delivered a beautifully-restrained performance in Narappa, a remake of Dhanush's Asuran. He subsequently reprised his role as Rambabu, a caring family man, in the 'digital blockbuster' Drushyam 2. On the flip side, Nani's Tuck Jagadish didn't live up to expectations.