'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' collects Rs 20.02 in two days

"#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is here to entertain families, now in cinemas!" the banner captioned a poster stating the film raised Rs 20.02 crore in worldwide gross since its release on Friday.

Billed as an "impossible love story", "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" features Shahid in the role of Aryan, an engineer who decides to marry a robot, named Sifra, played by Kriti.

The movie is written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.