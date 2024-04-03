Thala' MS Dhoni to do a cameo in ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s 'GOAT'

In a quirky twist, MS Dhoni fans will soon see their favorite cricketer trying his hand at acting on the silver screen. Celebrated cricketer MS Dhoni is all set to make a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated Kollywood movie The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) starring ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay.

While details of Dhoni's role in the film have been kept under wraps, DH has learnt that the role is short and crisp and will be a treat to MSD fans. The excitement is palpable among fans as they eagerly await to glimpse their beloved cricketer sharing screen with Vijay.

M S Dhoni, who entered Kollywood as producer with LGM, shares a very cordial relationship with Vijay and has aspirations of collaborating with the 'Superstar of Kollywood' in one of the projects.

Meanwhile, the makers have completed their Kerala schedule where they shot some crucial scenes in the cricket stadium, and now will head to Russia for their next schedule.

Visuals of Vijay greeting sea of fans outside the stadium in Kerala created ripples on the social media.