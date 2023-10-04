'Thalaivar 170': Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to share screen space after 32 years

Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are all set to work together on the silver screen after nearly 32 years. The magical duo had worked together in movies like Hum, Geraftaar and Andhaa Kaanoon.
Big Big and Rajini will be seen together in the tentatively titled Thalaivar170 which will be helmed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel and will be produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner.
Lyca Productions shared the announcement on its official page on image-sharing platform Instagram.
"Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema ✨ Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170,"(sic) wrote Lyca Productions.
Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan has given 20 days shoot schedule and has been paid Rs 15 crore for this assignment.
After the humongous success of Jailer, the makers have followed the pattern of casting famous names from Mollywood, Tollywood and Bollywood.
Thalaivar 170 has Manju Warrier and Fahadh Faasil from the Malayalam industry, Rana Daggubati from Telugu cinema and Amitabh Bachchan from Bollywood.
The music for this film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the cast also includes Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan.