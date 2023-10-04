'Thalaivar 170': Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to share screen space after 32 years

Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are all set to work together on the silver screen after nearly 32 years. The magical duo had worked together in movies like Hum, Geraftaar and Andhaa Kaanoon.

Big Big and Rajini will be seen together in the tentatively titled Thalaivar170 which will be helmed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel and will be produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner.

Lyca Productions shared the announcement on its official page on image-sharing platform Instagram.