entertainment

Thalaivar 171: 'Leo' director Lokesh Kanagaraj to helm Rajinikanth's next

The film backed by Sun pictures will be superstar Rajinikanth's 171st film.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 07:16 IST

Follow Us

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is currently basking in the success of his film Jailer, will soon start working on his next project tentatively titled Thalaivar 171.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose Vikram went on to become a blockbuster and who is currently directing the Vijay-starrer Leo, will next direct superstar Rajinikanth's 171st film.

The official announcement was made by Sun Pictures, the company producing the film. They took to social media and wrote "We are happy to announce Superstar @rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar171 Written & Directed by @Dir_Lokesh An @anirudhofficial musical Action by @anbariv." (sic)

The music will be given by the 'hit-maker' Anirudh Ravichander and the action will be managed by stunt masters Anbariv.

The details of the cast and crew will be released soon and the movie will be released in mid-2024.

(Published 11 September 2023, 07:16 IST)
Entertainment News Kollywood lokesh kanagaraj Trending Rajinikanth

Follow us on

Follow

