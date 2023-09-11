Thalaivar 171: 'Leo' director Lokesh Kanagaraj to helm Rajinikanth's next

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is currently basking in the success of his film Jailer, will soon start working on his next project tentatively titled Thalaivar 171.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose Vikram went on to become a blockbuster and who is currently directing the Vijay-starrer Leo, will next direct superstar Rajinikanth's 171st film.

The official announcement was made by Sun Pictures, the company producing the film. They took to social media and wrote "We are happy to announce Superstar @rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar171 Written & Directed by @Dir_Lokesh An @anirudhofficial musical Action by @anbariv." (sic)