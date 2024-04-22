Thalaivar 171 Title Reveal: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie titled 'Coolie'

With 'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth joining forces with the visionary director behind Vikram, Master and Kaithi Lokesh Kanagaraj, expectations are naturally at an all-time high.

Celebrated filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is teaming up with Rajinikanth for the very first time in ‘Thalaivar 171’ and is leaving no stone unturned for this dream project. Ever since the announcement this combination reverberated with buzz across the cinema lovers, promising a tempest of excitement and anticipation.

On April 22 evening, the makers of Thalaivar 171 took to their social media and released the title of this much-anticipated project. The movie backed by Kalanithi Maran is now titled Coolie.