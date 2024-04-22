Thalaivar 171 Title Reveal: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie titled 'Coolie'

With 'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth joining forces with the visionary director behind Vikram, Master and Kaithi Lokesh Kanagaraj, expectations are naturally at an all-time high.
Celebrated filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is teaming up with Rajinikanth for the very first time in ‘Thalaivar 171’ and is leaving no stone unturned for this dream project. Ever since the announcement this combination reverberated with buzz across the cinema lovers, promising a tempest of excitement and anticipation.
On April 22 evening, the makers of Thalaivar 171 took to their social media and released the title of this much-anticipated project. The movie backed by Kalanithi Maran is now titled Coolie.
What makes Coolie even more intriguing is the enigmatic title itself. Rajini played coolie back in 1981 in the movie Thee. In the movie, Rajini turned from a coolie turned to a deadly don.
The title teaser promises the movie to be gangster drama with a fusion of Rajini's raw energy combining gelling with Loki's masterful storytelling. The teaser has managed to create ripples across the internet. The teaser has already clocked over 2 million views in just 2 hours and continues to garner more attention.
While details about the plot of Coolie remain shrouded in secrecy, one can't help but speculate about the potential fireworks that await.
(Published 22 April 2024, 16:34 IST)