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'Thalaivar 173': Director Cibi Chakravarthi exits Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth film: Report

If the reports are true, this will be second directorial exit from the project. Previously, Sundar C has stepped down as the director
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 06:01 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 06:01 IST
Entertainment NewsKamal HaasanRajinikanthTrending Now

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