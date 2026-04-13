<p>Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan's <em>Thalaivar 173</em> seems to be facing another hurdle.</p><p>Sources close to the project told <em>DH Online</em> that director Cibi Chakravarthi has reportedly exited the highly anticipated project.</p><p>If the reports are true, this will be second directorial exit from the project. Previously, Sundar C has stepped down as the director.</p><p>Kamal Haasan had confirmed the exit.</p><p>After Sundar's departure, Cibi Chakravarthi, known for <em>Don</em>, took over the project.</p><p>The film is currently under pre-production with shooting reportedly set to commence in April.</p>.'Thalaivar 173': This blockbuster young filmmaker replaces Sundar C, to direct Rajini-Kamal Haasan’s much anticipated film.<p>Sources suggest that now Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Tamil film <em>Dragon</em>, is in talks to take over the director's seat.</p><p>However, an official confirmation is still awaited on Cibi's exit and Ashwath Marimuthu's involvement in the project.</p><p><em>Thalaivar 173, </em>which is reportedly eyeing a Pongal 2027 release date, is an action-entertainer produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI).</p><p>Reports also suggest that this will be Rajinikanth's high-budget entertainer with a unique theme. It will go into production once Rajinikanth has finished shooting for <em>Jailer 2.</em></p><p>While fans are eagerly waiting for Rajinikanth's next, only time will tell how these changes will affect the future of the project.</p>