'Thalaivar 173': Rajinikanth to play noble doctor in Kamal Haasan-backed Ashwath Marimuthu drama?

<p>Following a few initial roadblocks, <em>Thalaivar 173</em> is officially back on track. Sources have exclusively confirmed that the project is moving ahead at full steam, with the look test shoot already completed. The film is backed by Rajinikanth’s lifelong friend, Kamal Haasan, under his prestigious Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) banner.</p><p>While directing duties were previously assigned to Sundar C and Cibi Chakaravarthi, the film has now officially landed in the hands of <em>Dragon-</em>fame director Ashwath Marimuthu.</p>.'Thalaivar 173': Director Cibi Chakravarthi exits Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth film: Report.<p>“Yes, the look test wrapped up recently in Chennai with Rajinikanth shooting in doctor's costume. Ace celebrity photographer G Venkat Ram was behind the lens for the session," a source close to the project said.</p><p>Official confirmation is still awaited on whether Rajinikanth will actually portray a doctor or if the attire was strictly for a promo shoot.</p><p>According to the source, the session included several exclusive and creative frames of the superstar wearing a stethoscope and a doctor's coat.</p>.'Thalaivar 173': This National award-winning filmmaker to direct Rajini-Kamal's movie?.<p>As per industry insiders, the movie is largely adapted from the life of a famous philanthropic doctor in Tamil Nadu. Known affectionately as the '<em>5 Rs Doctor</em>', this influential personality became a local legend by providing affordable healthcare to the needy for just a nominal Rs 5 fee.</p><p>Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has completed his portions for Nelson Dilipkumar's <em>Jailer 2</em>. He recently took a short break to visit the scenic hills of Ooty.</p>.Thalaivar 173: Top 8 directors Kamal Haasan considering for Rajinikanth's film after Sundar C’s exit.<p>Alongside his busy film lineup, the actor is simultaneously working on a deeply personal project, his autobiography.</p><p>Writing this book has been a long-held dream for the superstar, who recollected all his memories to share the untold chapters, unheard moments and personal philosophies of his illustrious journey.</p>