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'Thalaivar 173': Rajinikanth to play noble doctor in Kamal Haasan-backed Ashwath Marimuthu drama?

Sources have exclusively confirmed that the project is moving ahead at full steam, with the look test shoot already completed.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 12:52 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 12:52 IST
Entertainment NewsKamal HaasanTrendingRajinikanthFilmyzilla

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