Thalapathy 68: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu’s film titled ‘The Greatest Of All Time’

AGS Productions on December 31 announced that Thalapathy Vijay’s 68th film is titled The Greatest Of All Time.
The Tamil film, which was announced in October, will be directed by Venkat Prabhu of Maanaadu fame.
The production house took to social media and shared the film's first poster on the last day of 2023.
"#Thalapathy with #IlayaThalapathy is #TheGreatestOfAllTime
#Thalapathy68FirstLook. (sic)"
#AGS25 #Thalapathy68 @actorvijay Sir, AGS productions said in their social media post.
The Greatest Of All Time, billed as an action entertainer with a message, also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan and Jairam.
The music for this project will be composed by Venkat Prabhu’s cousin and ace musician Yuvan Shankar Raja.
The movie is said to be largely based on the Hollywood movie Gemini Man, a 2019 movie starring Will Smith.
Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in LEO, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, which was released in October, emerged as a box-office success.