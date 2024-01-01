Thalapathy 68: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu’s film titled ‘The Greatest Of All Time’

AGS Productions on December 31 announced that Thalapathy Vijay’s 68th film is titled The Greatest Of All Time.

The Tamil film, which was announced in October, will be directed by Venkat Prabhu of Maanaadu fame.

The production house took to social media and shared the film's first poster on the last day of 2023.

"#Thalapathy with #IlayaThalapathy is #TheGreatestOfAllTime

#Thalapathy68FirstLook. (sic)"

#AGS25 #Thalapathy68 @actorvijay Sir, AGS productions said in their social media post.